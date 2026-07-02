Freedom Trucks Bring American History to Central Florida

Freedom Trucks are a fleet of mobile museums touring the country to teach people about American history. The program is run by Freedom 250, a Trump administration organization that is separate from the bipartisan America250 commission established by Congress a decade ago to plan the country’s celebrations.

Materials in the White House backed mobile museums are developed in part by the conservative Christian Hillsdale College and PragerU, a conservative media foundation that creates content to uphold Judeo-Christian values. The White House describes the trucks as telling the story of the country’s founding, defining moments, and values that unite One Nation Under God. Engage spoke to visitors at a Freedom 250 Mobile Museum parked outside of Foundry Church in Winter Springs.

The Freedom Trucks are an officially sanctioned event from the White House, but some question who is telling America’s story. Visitors talked about how the museum brought history to life and the country’s founding being deeply rooted in biblical principles of Christianity and God’s law. Rabbi Emeritus Steve Engel of Congregation of Reform Judaism in Orlando discusses the idea of America being founded as a Christian nation.