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Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
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Central Floridians Join 2026 Voter Insight Panel on Key Issues

By Cheryn Stone
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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Image: Photo by Tom Arthur via Wikimedia Commons, Orlandoweekly.com
Image: Photo by Tom Arthur via Wikimedia Commons, Orlandoweekly.com

Central Floridians from across the political spectrum will meet throughout the election year and discuss the issues shaping their lives and votes.

Our 2026 voter insight panel is a group of five Central Floridians who agreed to meet with Central Florida Public Media throughout this election year to discuss the issues shaping their lives and their votes.

The group includes Democrats, Republicans, NPAs, and undecided voters from different generations, living in urban and rural areas. The panelists are Jaydon Souza, Anna Ashie, Sean Roberts, Alison Yurko, and Margit Roberts.

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Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone