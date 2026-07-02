Central Floridians Join 2026 Voter Insight Panel on Key Issues

Our 2026 voter insight panel is a group of five Central Floridians who agreed to meet with Central Florida Public Media throughout this election year to discuss the issues shaping their lives and their votes.

The group includes Democrats, Republicans, NPAs, and undecided voters from different generations, living in urban and rural areas. The panelists are Jaydon Souza, Anna Ashie, Sean Roberts, Alison Yurko, and Margit Roberts.