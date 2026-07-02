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Central Florida Woman Who Fled Bosnia Reflects on World Cup Match

By Richard Copeland
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT
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Fans of Bosnia-Herzegovina soccer attending Wednesday's match against the US national team at
Beth LaBerge/KQED
Fans of Bosnia-Herzegovina soccer attending Wednesday's match against the US national team at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

A Central Florida woman who fled Bosnia reflects on her journey and the connection she feels watching Bosnia and Herzegovina face the U.S. in the World Cup.

Nearly 69,000 fans packed San Francisco Bay Area Stadium as the United States faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first round of elimination matches in this year’s World Cup Tournament.

Jasmine Furnari of Indian Harbour Beach was riveted to the match. After fleeing Bosnia when violence made life there too dangerous, she first found asylum in London. Furnari made her way to Central Florida in 2008 and like many from the former Yugoslavia, started over with the same grit and determination she sees in the Bosnia and Herzegovina soccer team.

Furnari joined Engage to share her special connection to the team.

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Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland