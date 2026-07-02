Central Florida Woman Who Fled Bosnia Reflects on World Cup Match

Nearly 69,000 fans packed San Francisco Bay Area Stadium as the United States faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first round of elimination matches in this year’s World Cup Tournament.

Jasmine Furnari of Indian Harbour Beach was riveted to the match. After fleeing Bosnia when violence made life there too dangerous, she first found asylum in London. Furnari made her way to Central Florida in 2008 and like many from the former Yugoslavia, started over with the same grit and determination she sees in the Bosnia and Herzegovina soccer team.

Furnari joined Engage to share her special connection to the team.