Winter Park Debates Future of Merrywood House

The Merrywood House in Winter Park sits on a 3 2/3 acre parcel and the mansion was built in the 1930’s by James Gamble Rogers II, a notable mid-20th century architect whose work can be seen throughout Winter Park. Despite the property’s heritage, it was never listed on Winter Park's Register of Historic Places, which would afford it consideration from any renovation or demolition. That list currently contains roughly 200 Winter Park properties.

The most recent owner of the Merrywood House was a surgeon who died in 2020, bequeathing the property to his children. It is currently vacant, and the house is under a contract sale to a buyer who would like to split the parcel in two. Additionally, the property is purported to be in an unfixable state of disrepair and will likely be torn down as a demolition application has already been submitted. The owner has indicated she would prefer a buyer who would restore the house, but has made it clear they would not apply for a historic designation that would restrict alterations to the house or property. They also allege the house has been subject to multiple break-ins.

John Skolfield is the chairman of Winter Park’s Historic Preservation Board and a residential contractor specializing in renovations. Skolfield joined Engage to share his perspective on the preservation of the Merrywood House.