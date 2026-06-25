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Engage

24 New Americans Sworn in as Citizens

By Richard Copeland
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:05 PM EDT
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American citizenship is just a dream for millions around the world. These Florida residents achieved the dream.

On a cloudless Thursday morning in Mid-June, twenty four individuals representing fifteen countries gathered in a cavernous courtroom on the third floor of the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse in downtown Orlando.
They sat in neat rows off to the side – the visitors gallery packed with family members. As toddlers occupied themselves with toys and tablets on the deep maroon carpet, the vibe was one of excited anticipation – not the tension you’d expect in a federal courtroom.

Judge Tiffany Geyer takes her seat on the bench and Antonio Munoz, a supervisory immigrations services officer with the Department of Homeland Security, steps to a lectern off to the right. This isn’t a deportation hearing – this is a citizenship ceremony. The twenty four men and women sitting in the dock aren’t on trial – today, they are becoming Americans.

Engage attended a naturalization ceremony in Orlando as part of a series recognizing the meaning of being an American as part of our celebration of the nation's 250th birthday.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland