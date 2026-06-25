24 New Americans Sworn in as Citizens

On a cloudless Thursday morning in Mid-June, twenty four individuals representing fifteen countries gathered in a cavernous courtroom on the third floor of the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse in downtown Orlando.

They sat in neat rows off to the side – the visitors gallery packed with family members. As toddlers occupied themselves with toys and tablets on the deep maroon carpet, the vibe was one of excited anticipation – not the tension you’d expect in a federal courtroom.

Judge Tiffany Geyer takes her seat on the bench and Antonio Munoz, a supervisory immigrations services officer with the Department of Homeland Security, steps to a lectern off to the right. This isn’t a deportation hearing – this is a citizenship ceremony. The twenty four men and women sitting in the dock aren’t on trial – today, they are becoming Americans.

Engage attended a naturalization ceremony in Orlando as part of a series recognizing the meaning of being an American as part of our celebration of the nation's 250th birthday.