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Florida’s Legacy of Exploration

By Cheryn Stone
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
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Benjamin Brotemarkle is the Executive Director of the Florida Historical Society and host of the weekly program, Florida Frontiers.
Ben Brotemarkle / Facebook
Benjamin Brotemarkle is the Executive Director of the Florida Historical Society and host of the weekly program, Florida Frontiers, airing on Central Florida Public Media..

Historian Ben Brotemarkle explores Florida’s spirit of discovery from Indigenous waterways to European voyages to modern space exploration.

America is marking its 250th anniversary this year, and Engage is bringing you weekly conversations from our community, exploring what that milestone means from a Central Florida perspective.

For centuries, people have come to Florida looking beyond the horizon. Indigenous people navigated its waterways. European explorers crossed oceans to reach its shores. Today astronauts launch from our Space Coast to destinations beyond Earth.

Ben Brotemarkle, Executive Director of the Florida Historical Society and host of their weekly show Florida Frontiers, discusses Florida's story of exploration he says goes back long before the United States existed.

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Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone