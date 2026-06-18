Florida’s Legacy of Exploration

America is marking its 250th anniversary this year, and Engage is bringing you weekly conversations from our community, exploring what that milestone means from a Central Florida perspective.

For centuries, people have come to Florida looking beyond the horizon. Indigenous people navigated its waterways. European explorers crossed oceans to reach its shores. Today astronauts launch from our Space Coast to destinations beyond Earth.

Ben Brotemarkle, Executive Director of the Florida Historical Society and host of their weekly show Florida Frontiers, discusses Florida's story of exploration he says goes back long before the United States existed.