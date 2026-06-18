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Communities Mark Juneteenth Through History and Reflection

By Cheryn Stone
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
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Alana Jackson presents her poetic interpretation of Zora Neil Hurston's novel Dust Tracks on a Road at the Eatonville Branch Library as part of the opening to the Southern Fried Poetry Slam on Tuesday, June 9.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Alana Jackson presents her poetic interpretation of Zora Neil Hurston's novel Dust Tracks on a Road at the Eatonville Branch Library as part of the opening to the Southern Fried Poetry Slam on Tuesday, June 9.

Leaders and residents in Orange County share reflections on Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Friday is Juneteenth, a day that commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom, marking the end of slavery in the United States.

It celebrates Black freedom, culture, and community. Cities and towns across Central Florida are hosting programs and gatherings to mark the occasion.

Engage shares voices from Orange County and Eatonville reflecting on freedom, family, and community.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone