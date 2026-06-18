Communities Mark Juneteenth Through History and Reflection
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Leaders and residents in Orange County share reflections on Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
Friday is Juneteenth, a day that commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom, marking the end of slavery in the United States.
It celebrates Black freedom, culture, and community. Cities and towns across Central Florida are hosting programs and gatherings to mark the occasion.
Engage shares voices from Orange County and Eatonville reflecting on freedom, family, and community.