Florida Property Tax Changes Head to the Ballot

A major property tax overhaul lies in the hands of Florida voters.

About half of Florida’s 11 million properties were primary residences and qualified for homestead last year, according to the Florida Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research.

To address affordability concerns, during a special session on Tuesday, the legislature approved a proposal that would lower a home’s assessed value by $250,000, effectively reducing property taxes.

Legislative Republicans say the taxes are too expensive and local officials are spending too much taxpayer money on projects they consider wasteful. Earlier this year, Florida DOGE questioned local government spending decisions. Critics say the plan just shifts the financial burden. They’re raising concerns about how local governments will pay for the essential public safety, education, and community services they provide that are funded by property tax revenue. Voters will have the final say in November.

Elections and Investigations Reporter Sam Stockbridge joins Engage to explain what’s at stake.