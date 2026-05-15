Special Session on Budget Begins with Deadline Looming
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Florida lawmakers are negotiating spending priorities to resolve disputes over the next state budget.
Florida lawmakers are back in Tallahassee this week for the second special session of the legislative off-season. This time, lawmakers are there to work on the 2026-2027 budget after failing to reach an agreement during their regular session that adjourned in March.
Following weeks of disagreements between House and Senate leaders, they’re in a special session this week negotiating issues including education funding. If lawmakers do not reach an agreement on spending priorities for the state by July 1, Florida could face a government shutdown.
Douglas Soule, State Government Reporter for WUSF’s Your Florida Team, joined Engage on Wednesday to discuss where negotiations stand and what lawmakers are trying to resolve.