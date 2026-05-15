Special Session on Budget Begins with Deadline Looming

Florida lawmakers are back in Tallahassee this week for the second special session of the legislative off-season. This time, lawmakers are there to work on the 2026-2027 budget after failing to reach an agreement during their regular session that adjourned in March.

Following weeks of disagreements between House and Senate leaders, they’re in a special session this week negotiating issues including education funding. If lawmakers do not reach an agreement on spending priorities for the state by July 1, Florida could face a government shutdown.

Douglas Soule, State Government Reporter for WUSF’s Your Florida Team, joined Engage on Wednesday to discuss where negotiations stand and what lawmakers are trying to resolve.