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Florida’s Lovebug Invasion Explained

By Cheryn Stone
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
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When lovebugs are out during the day, they collide with cars and become smeared on the exterior of vehicles. Pictured is a white Subaru coated with lovebugs streaked across the front bumper and headlights.
Norm Leppla
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University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences in Gainesville
When lovebugs are out during the day, they collide with cars and become smeared on the exterior of vehicles. Pictured is a white Subaru coated with lovebugs streaked across the front bumper and headlights.

They don’t bite or sting, but they still really bug Florida drivers. We explore the surprising science behind Florida’s infamous insect now that lovebug season is here.

The loud and rhythmic sounds of a car wash with soapy suds spraying and cascading down the car windshield are a common refrain across Central Florida this time of year. Giant brushes slap away dirt, grime, and bugs that appear to be baked onto vehicles after a trip down I-4.

Keeping the car clean can feel like a losing battle, especially right now during lovebug season. Engage stops by Images Auto Spa in Altamonte Springs where owner Jeff Bonynge knows exactly what those little bugs do to your ride.

To understand why lovebugs are such a part of life here, Engage speaks with Norman Leppla, a professor of entomology at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and director of the Integrated Pest Management Program at UF.

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Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone