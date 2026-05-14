Florida’s Lovebug Invasion Explained

The loud and rhythmic sounds of a car wash with soapy suds spraying and cascading down the car windshield are a common refrain across Central Florida this time of year. Giant brushes slap away dirt, grime, and bugs that appear to be baked onto vehicles after a trip down I-4.

Keeping the car clean can feel like a losing battle, especially right now during lovebug season. Engage stops by Images Auto Spa in Altamonte Springs where owner Jeff Bonynge knows exactly what those little bugs do to your ride.

To understand why lovebugs are such a part of life here, Engage speaks with Norman Leppla, a professor of entomology at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and director of the Integrated Pest Management Program at UF.