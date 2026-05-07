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BCU Students Mentor at Daytona Beach Middle School

By Richard Copeland
Published May 7, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
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Photo: Bethune-Cookman University.
Bethune Cookman University juniors Tayshoun Lawrence and George Fields volunteer as mentors at Campbell Middle School in Daytona Beach.

Two Bethune-Cookman juniors serving as mentors in Daytona Beach share how their work at a middle school shapes students and their own experience in the community.

Florida natives Tayshoun Lawrence and George Fields share a lot in common. They are both juniors studying business administration at Bethune-Cookman University and newly initiated members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

They also volunteer as mentors at Campbell Middle School in Daytona Beach, where they assist with career fairs, food distribution, and classroom support while building relationships with students. During one of their regular visits to the school, they witnessed a student in distress.

Lawrence and Fields speak with Engage producer Richard Copeland about what happened that day and what they’ve learned about being mentors in their community.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland