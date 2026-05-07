BCU Students Mentor at Daytona Beach Middle School

Florida natives Tayshoun Lawrence and George Fields share a lot in common. They are both juniors studying business administration at Bethune-Cookman University and newly initiated members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

They also volunteer as mentors at Campbell Middle School in Daytona Beach, where they assist with career fairs, food distribution, and classroom support while building relationships with students. During one of their regular visits to the school, they witnessed a student in distress.

Lawrence and Fields speak with Engage producer Richard Copeland about what happened that day and what they’ve learned about being mentors in their community.