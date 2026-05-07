After Sloth World deaths, Calls Grow for Stricter Regulation
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Elected officials are reviewing animal welfare rules as questions remain about the deaths of dozens of sloths.
We continue to follow the fallout surrounding the canceled Sloth World attraction planned for International Drive in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district. Elected leaders at the local, state, and federal level are calling for stricter animal welfare protections after dozens of sloths died. Central Florida Public Media Environment Reporter Molly Duerig joins Engage to explain what happens next to both the surviving animals and regulations to govern exotic animal encounters.