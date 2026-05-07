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Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
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$25 Million Film Incentive Program launched in Orange County

By Richard Copeland
Published May 7, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
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(l) Jen Pennypacker, Administrator of Orange County's Film Incentive Program and (r) John Lux, Executive Director of Film Florida
Orange County/Film Florida
(l) Jen Pennypacker, Administrator of Orange County's Film Incentive Program and (r) John Lux, Executive Director of Film Florida

Orange County is accepting applications for its film incentive program designed to bring film and TV production back to Central Florida.

Orange County is putting $25 million toward a new incentive program to attract film, television, and commercial productions to Central Florida. The county opened the application portal on April 27 for the distribution of the money to attract production. Jen Pennypacker is an entertainment industry veteran and the Administrator of Orange County’s Film Incentive Program. She joins Engage to talk about the value of public investments in these productions, and why this program is being put into play now.

Florida used to offer tax incentives for film, television, and commercial productions until they were rolled back in 2016. Other states like Georgia, Louisiana, New Mexico, and North Carolina have seen growth in film and television production, driven in part by aggressive incentive programs. State leaders in those areas have promoted the programs as job creators and tourism drivers.

By the 2010’s, policy analysts started questioning the value of these incentives to the communities offering them. Some studies found that the return on investment was minimal, and many reported the jobs created were temporary.

John Lux is the Executive Director of Film Florida, a 501c3 that works to promote film production in the state. He joins Engage to discuss incentives and how the state’s termination of them in 2016 impacted the industry.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland