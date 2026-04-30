Florida Lawmakers Approve New Congressional Maps Amid Court Ruling

The new congressional maps that moved quickly through the special session this week could reshape representation across Central Florida before the next election. Governor DeSantis drew a map that could potentially give the GOP four additional U.S. House seats by reducing democratic leaning districts. This controversial mid-decade redistricting started after President Trump said he wanted more Republican Representatives.

Usually, redistricting happens every 10 years to reflect the official census population count. On Wednesday, during the special session called by the Governor, the Florida Legislature approved his new congressional maps that could take effect before the November midterm elections and Florida’s August primaries.

As that debate and vote was happening in Tallahassee yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision on voting rights that changes how states can draw those districts.

Central Florida Public Media Elections and Investigations reporter Sam Stockbridge joins Engage to explain the political implications and how it could shape our region.