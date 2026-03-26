DEI Spending Ban; Artemis Mission Shift; Orlando Family Stage Centennial

DEI Spending Ban

There’s growing concern over a bill Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign that beginning January 1, would prohibit cities and counties from paying for or promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Both the state Senate and House passed the legislation earlier this month. The votes were mostly along party lines with five House Republicans and one Senate Republican joining Democrats in voting no.

The legislation defines DEI as an effort to have programs or give preferential treatment based on race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation. The bill prohibits local governments from taking official actions related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Municipalities cannot create or support DEI offices or hire DEI officers, and no public funds can be used to promote initiatives. Contract or grant recipients must agree they won’t use that money for DEI related training or materials. Any county or city official who violates the rules could be removed from office by the governor, and residents could take their local government to court.

In terms of what local governments can still do despite the restrictions, they may recognize or promote federal and state holidays, patriotic, and national observances. People or groups can be honored with memorials, monuments, or museums. Local governments must follow state and federal laws including anti-discrimination rules.

This bill could have a real impact on some Central Florida nonprofits that rely on local funding and support. Come Out With Pride Orlando’s mission is to create welcoming and accessible events and support the LGBTQIA+ community. The nonprofit’s annual festival and parade draws more than 200,000 people downtown. Executive Director Tatiana Quiroga explains how the bill banning DEI could affect her organization and the community.

Those in favor of the DEI ban say it prevents taxpayer money from being used for divisive programs. Conservative policy advocate and President of Liberty Counsel Action John Stemberger is based in Orlando and explains his support for the legislation.

This bill does include some carveouts. For example, Black History Month is recognized in Florida law as a state observance which means local governments can promote it. There are many questions about what is and is not allowed should this DEI ban become law. Rollins College Political Science Assistant Professor Patrick Rickert talks about the implications of the legislation.

Artemis Mission Shift

The first crewed mission to the moon in decades is closer to lifting off from our Space Coast. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced changes to the Artemis program and lunar plans this week. Instead of orbiting the moon with a space station, NASA leadership is shifting its focus to establishing a base on the lunar surface. The agency is also shifting its timeline to accommodate more missions.

Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media Assistant News Director and host of the “Are We There Yet?” podcast, joins Engage to discuss the changes and the newest update about the Artemis II crewed launch scheduled for the first week of April.

Orlando Family Stage Centennial

The Orlando Family Stage has been a fixture in the Central Florida community for 100 years, providing a cultural outlet for residents, including ambitious young performers. Notable alumni of the company include pop star and actress Mandy Moore, Broadway legend Norm Lewis, and Delta Burke of Designing Women fame.

The Centennial Celebration Concert commemorating 100 years since Orlando Family Stage's founding will take place on Thursday, April 2, in the Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The event is being presented as part of UCF Celebrates the Arts, an annual performance festival highlighting the talents of UCF Faculty and students as well as that of the Central Florida community.

The event also acknowledges a deep partnership between the Orlando Family Stage and the University of Central Florida, one that creates connections to the university’s Master of Fine Arts program as well as outreach to schools and aspiring actors facing barriers to education and the stage.

Chris Brown is the Executive Director of Orlando Family Stage, and Jeff Moore is the Dean of UCF’s School of Performing Arts. They both join Engage to talk about the role the stage plays in the Central Florida community and the opportunities provided by the partnership between the stage and the university.