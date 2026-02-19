SB 86 Targets Undocumented Truck Drivers, Congressman Crowdsources Epstein Files Review, HAM Radio Endures, Year of the Fire Horse Celebrated

SB 86 Targets Undocumented Truck Drivers

Florida lawmakers are advancing new legislation that would tighten rules for commercial truck drivers in the state. Senate Bill 86, introduced after a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce, would classify the operation of commercial vehicles by people in the country without legal status as an “imminent safety hazard.” The bill would require commercial truck drivers in Florida to be lawfully present in the U.S., hold a valid commercial driver’s license, read and understand English, and be able to communicate with law enforcement. Companies that employ drivers without legal status could face fines of up to $50,000 and possible suspension from operating in the state.

Some immigrant truckers and advocacy groups warn it could lead to profiling and unfair targeting of drivers who are legally authorized to work. Singh, a truck driver in Florida who asked us not to use his full name, joins Engage. He’s Sikh and talks about how he is changing the way he travels through the region.

The international nonprofit UNITED SIKHS reports that truckers in Florida are facing more traffic stops, harassment at rest areas, and online abuse, and that fear is spreading to other immigrant drivers. The group is affiliated with the United Nations and provides legal help, community support, and a helpline for truckers and their families. Bhupinder Kaur, Director of Operations, joins Engage.

Supporters say the measure is about public safety and ensuring drivers meet licensing standards. Todd Spencer joins Engage. He is a former trucker and current President of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, a trade group for professional truckers, representing their interests and advocating for fair rules and safe roads.

Congressman Crowdsources Epstein Files Review

U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost of Orlando is a member of the House Oversight Committee which is investigating the government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Members of Congress were allowed to go to the Department of Justice to review unredacted files tied to the convicted sex offender last week. Frost was given a two-hour appointment to go through the documents.

Representative Frost’s communications team used the social media and discussion platform Reddit where users post content organized by topics in forums called subreddits. The Epstein subreddit got millions of views and significant engagement. Ariana Orne is Communications Director for U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost. She joins Engage to discuss their strategy behind using crowdsourcing to gather information and whether this approach is a one-off or something we could see more of in the future.

Frost is 29 years old and the first Gen Z member elected to Congress.

To understand whether this Reddit strategy reflects generational differences, Aubrey Jewett, Associate Professor and Associate Director of the School of Politics, Security, and International Affairs at UCF, joins Engage. He discusses what this type of platform-based participation means for Gen Z civic engagement and digital political communication.

HAM Radio Endures

Before the internet, cell phones, and texting, people used radios to communicate with others both short and long distances. Amateur radio, also known as HAM radio, became a popular recreation in post-war America. Anybody could buy a kit or a fully assembled radio and start reaching out to other enthusiasts using radio waves.

Operators would challenge themselves to send and receive signals as far as they can, sometimes while trying to use the least amount of power. On a clear, cold night, a knowledgeable radio operator can reach the other side of the world, using just a low-power radio transmitter.

HAM radios also play an integral role in emergency communications by providing citizens with a way to share information as well as broadcast for help. There are still many HAM radio operators and many clubs around the world.

Many gathered this past weekend at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Park for Ham-Cation, an annual expo for amateur radio operators featuring product manufacturers and clubs from around the country. Engage producer Richard Copeland stops by to meet John Gillette, an Oviedo resident and member of the Orlando Amateur Radio Club.

Year of the Fire Horse Celebrated

Celebrations are happening across Central Florida this week to mark the start of the Lunar New Year on the Chinese calendar. The Chinese Zodiac is on a twelve-year cycle, and each is associated with one of twelve animals and one of five elements. For the first time in six decades, it is the year of the Fire Horse, a combination described as high energy and intense.

The Wah Lum Kung Fu Temple performance team held several opening ceremony shows at local businesses in Orlando on Tuesday, February 17, the first day of the Lunar New Year. Lion dancers in their vivid colorful costumes leaped and twirled to the beats of banging drums. Sifu Mimi Chan is the team leader, and talks about the significance of these traditions.

The celebration continues this weekend at the 14th Annual Dragon Parade Lunar New Year starting at 11am Sunday, February 22, in Orlando’s Mills 50 district.