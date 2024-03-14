OnePULSE Investigation; Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation Fails; Living With Alzheimer's; Celebrating Pi Day

OnePULSE Investigation

The OnePULSE Foundation was formed to honor the 49 people who were killed at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016. The organization dissolved at the end of last year without ever creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the shooting. An investigative piece filed with the Orlando Sentinel tells the untold story of the foundation. Reporter Amanda Rabines joins Engage to share her findings about the failures.

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills Fail In Legislature

The most recent legislative session opened with a number of proposed bills that some activists argued would weaken the rights and inclusion of Florida’s LGBTQ+ population. This week, there was a settlement in a legal challenge to the Parental Rights in Education Act signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Carlos Guillermo Smith is a Senior Policy Advisor with Equality Florida, an LGBTQ civil rights advocacy non-profit. He joins Engage to parse out the significance of this settlement and legislative session.

Living With Alzheimer's

Research from the Alzheimer’s Associationshows Hispanic and African Americans are at a higher risk of the disease, but not as likely to be diagnosed as White Americans. Francisco “Pako” Rios and Zahydie Burgos met in Puerto Rico before they moved to Orlando. Pako was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at age 46 in 2022. The couple joins Engage to raise awareness and inspire others to get the help and support they need. Stefanie Wardlow, Senior Program Manager and Research Champion for the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida, talks about researching health disparities and addressing diversity and inclusion in dementias.

Celebrating Pi Day

March 14th is Pi Day. The irrational number is the key to calculating circumference, areas and volumes, and all kinds of measurements involving circles. Professor of Mathematics at Bethune Cookman University, Dr. Allen Pelley, joins Engage to share the secrets of Pi.

Woman Celebrates Being 1272 Months Old

Bethune Cookman University’s oldest alumna is celebrating a birthday today. Mrs. Magnolia Jackson turns 106 years-old. Her family celebrated by taking her to Walt Disney World for the first time.