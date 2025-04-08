© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Starliner’s remarkable journey and the human factors of NASA missions

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:28 PM EDT
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is pictured approaching the International Space Station for an autonomous docking on June 6, 2024 as the spacecraft and orbiting laboratory soared 257 miles above the South Pacific Ocean. Starliner launched on June 5, with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard, as part of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test. This first crewed flight of Starliner aims to certify the spacecraft for rotational missions to the space station.
NASA
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is pictured approaching the International Space Station for an autonomous docking on June 6, 2024 as the spacecraft and orbiting laboratory soared 257 miles above the South Pacific Ocean. Starliner launched on June 5, with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard, as part of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test. This first crewed flight of Starliner aims to certify the spacecraft for rotational missions to the space station.

With the spacecraft’s thrusters failing on its way to the International Space Station, Boeing’s Starliner mission was a harrowing journey. More remarkable than we first knew.

Starliner’s commander Butch Wilmore shared incredible new detail about the mission with Ars Technica’s Eric Berger. We’ll speak with Berger about what he learned and what’s ahead for Starliner.

Then, IPEx is a critical moon mission for NASA to study lunar soil, but its control room resides on our home planet.

While NASA robots explore our solar systems, they are controlled by people back here on Earth.

We’ll speak with Florida Institute of Technology’s Debbie Carstens about her research on the human factors side of IPEx.

Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
