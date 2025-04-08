Starliner’s remarkable journey and the human factors of NASA missions

With the spacecraft’s thrusters failing on its way to the International Space Station, Boeing’s Starliner mission was a harrowing journey. More remarkable than we first knew.

Starliner’s commander Butch Wilmore shared incredible new detail about the mission with Ars Technica’s Eric Berger. We’ll speak with Berger about what he learned and what’s ahead for Starliner.

Then, IPEx is a critical moon mission for NASA to study lunar soil, but its control room resides on our home planet.

While NASA robots explore our solar systems, they are controlled by people back here on Earth.

We’ll speak with Florida Institute of Technology’s Debbie Carstens about her research on the human factors side of IPEx.