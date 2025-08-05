© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Bridging the gap between Earth and the moon

By Ashley Reep, Marian Summerall & Brendan Byrne
Published August 5, 2025 at 4:31 PM EDT
Moon dust or Lunar regolith made at Florida Space Institute’s Regolith Lab in Orlando.
Ashley Reep
We’re dedicating this whole episode to our moon.

At a lab at the Florida Space Institute, one team is making artificial moon dust to help engineers here on Earth plan for future lunar missions.

We’ll speak with University of Central Florida’s Dan Britt about how he replicates the moon’s environment in his lab.

Then, we’ll speak with veteran NASA astronaut Nicole Stott about her friendship with Apollo Moonwalker Alan Bean and how he brought the moon to his art.

Finally, we check in with Firefly Aerospace about its upcoming mission to the moon’s south pole. We'll speak with Firefly Aerospace’s Kevin Scholtes about what awaits the company's lander Blue Ghost.

Are We There Yet?
