Bridging the gap between Earth and the moon

We’re dedicating this whole episode to our moon.

At a lab at the Florida Space Institute, one team is making artificial moon dust to help engineers here on Earth plan for future lunar missions.

We’ll speak with University of Central Florida’s Dan Britt about how he replicates the moon’s environment in his lab.

Then, we’ll speak with veteran NASA astronaut Nicole Stott about her friendship with Apollo Moonwalker Alan Bean and how he brought the moon to his art.

Finally, we check in with Firefly Aerospace about its upcoming mission to the moon’s south pole. We'll speak with Firefly Aerospace’s Kevin Scholtes about what awaits the company's lander Blue Ghost.