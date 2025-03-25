Moon landers and sipping cocktails in space

As humans head to the moon for exploration and maybe even permanent residence in the future, knowing where water is, or was, on the moon is vital for long duration stays.

The goal of NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer is to identify where, and how, water is stored beneath the lunar surface. But, that mission appears to be lost in space

We’ll speak with Joe Palca, a former NPR science correspondent about Trailblazer, the mission objectives and the uncertainty surrounding the spacecraft.

Then, what if you could have a margarita or an old fashioned in orbit or on the moon?!

The book “Alcohol in Space” explores the tie that alcohol has to human culture, companies working towards making alcohol orbital.

Plus, it’s now a documentary! We’ll speak with filmmaker Sam Burbank and author Chris Carberry about how space could have happy hours in space.