How to Update Your Donation Amount or Payment Method
Thank you for your continued support! Follow the simple steps below to update your monthly donation details:
🔑 Step 1: Log In
Go to the Donor Portal and log in using your credentials.
🧭 Step 2: Access Your Profile
Once logged in, navigate to the Member Profile Service Center (top left).
📝 Step 3: Edit Your Donation
- In the Service Center, locate the Monthly Donation section.
- Click “View Details” next to your donation.
- Click the edit link (next to the word Payment). Update the donation amount, payment method, or any other relevant information.
📞 Need Help?
If you experience any difficulties, please don’t hesitate to contact us:
Phone: (407) 273-2300 ext. 175
We're happy to help!