How to Update Your Donation Amount or Payment Method

Thank you for your continued support! Follow the simple steps below to update your monthly donation details:

🔑 Step 1: Log In

Go to the Donor Portal and log in using your credentials.

🧭 Step 2: Access Your Profile

Once logged in, navigate to the Member Profile Service Center (top left).

📝 Step 3: Edit Your Donation

  1. In the Service Center, locate the Monthly Donation section.
  2. Click “View Details” next to your donation.
  3. Click the edit link (next to the word Payment). Update the donation amount, payment method, or any other relevant information.

📞 Need Help?

If you experience any difficulties, please don’t hesitate to contact us:

Phone: (407) 273-2300 ext. 175
We're happy to help!