Central Florida shelters open, extend hours amid frigid temperatures

As temperatures take a dip into the low 30s in Central Florida, several counties have opened additional shelters or extended existing hours.

A front that pushed southeast across the U.S. over the weekend is bringing the frigid temps to Central Florida. Though the front hit the state Monday, Florida is set to experience the coldest temperatures in years throughout the week.

Matthew’s Hope Ministry locations in Orange and Brevard counties are providing shelters through Friday. Free transportation to the cold shelter in Orange County will be provided through the Lynx bus system.

The center’s cold weather shelters, located at 11 Business Park Blvd. in Winter Garden and 825 Forrest Ave. in Cocoa, will open 24/7 and provide three meals daily for those in its care.

Lake County government is providing an overnight shelter from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Friday, located at Life Pointe Church in Eustis . The Salvation Army’s warming location, at 2065 South St., in Leesburg will also be open until 11:30 a.m. Thursday for those outside of shelters.

Those who need transportation to the shelter, located at 3551 E. Orange Ave., Eustis, can call Lake County Connection at 352-742-2612 for assistance. The LakeXpress bus route will include pickup for the shelter in the afternoon at locations across the county .

Flagler County is hosting a cold weather shelter at the Rock Transformation Center, at 2200 N. State St., from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. until Thursday. Free transportation will be provided, with pickup at locations on both sides of the county.

Shelters in Volusia, Osceola and Marion counties opened cold weather shelters earlier this week. However, the majority of them closed Wednesday morning, despite temperatures continuing to drop closer to freezing.

The South and Central Florida regions are expected to see the lowest temperatures in two years in the mornings of Wednesday through Friday.

To learn more about cold weather shelters or resources, visit county websites for information and updates.