Pine Hills transitional housing for formerly incarcerated, homeless to serve Thanksgiving dinner

A Pine Hills transitional home for formerly incarcerated men will be celebrating a milestone this Thanksgiving — for the first time, the organization will be hosting a special holiday dinner for its guests.

Through transitional housing, the nonprofit Two-Fold H.E.L.P. Ministries helps prepare men recently released from prison for their new lives back out in the world.

Founder Reverend Linda Chislom said a home-cooked, Thanksgiving meal is just what her guests need to gain a sense of home and normalcy.

“We want to make them feel as at home as possible, to show as much love as possible. Because, you know what? When people feel good about themselves, they do better,” she said.

People who have served time face a number of barriers when re-entering society, including long term unemployment, disenfranchisement, and a higher risk of homelessness. Depending on the length of time in prison, changes in technologies and job markets can be intimidating. A lack of preparation to cope with these pressures or subsequent mental health issues, such as depression and PTSD, could lead a former inmate to reoffend.

Chislom said she’s been through the system herself. After serving her time, she said she made a promise to commit herself to this work and give back. Chislom and her sister funded the ministries in 2017, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that they opened two new transitional housing facilities in Pine Hills where the men can stay for up to 12 months to learn life skills and adjust before heading out on their own.

Chislom said the goal is to reduce recidivism and help them thrive.

“After you've been locked up for so long, you lose touch with the real world. You know, it's two different worlds in the inside and the outside. So they come out, and a lot of times they're spooked,” she said. “And places like Two-Fold House welcome them. You want them to become the person they've been destined to be.”

The Two-Fold transitional housing also serves men experiencing homelessness and veterans. The organization partners with other local groups to offer wraparound services, such as anger management, financial literacy classes, computer courses, employment resources, and access to mental and physical health care.

Chislom said that what she really looks forward to is seeing the change in her guests’ lives. She said she can’t wait to see their smiles Thursday at dinner and hear what they’re grateful for.

The Thanksgiving event will include a full menu with all the fixings, including classic favorites like turkeys, dressing, mashed potatoes, and freshly-baked bread rolls.

“Mind you, they have not had this kind of food in a long, long time. So I can see them now, gobbling it up, laughing, and talking, and enjoying each other. It's going to bless my heart. Getting teary eyed now just talking about it,” she said.

Chislom said that if the organization can gather enough donations, the guests will also get to open presents on Christmas Day.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.