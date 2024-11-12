© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Activists Urge Orlando, Orange County to Address 'Deeply Concerning' Homelessness Criminalization

Central Florida Public Media | By Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:09 PM EST
Members of local activist group REAL Orlando hold a press conference outside Orlando City Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Shane Murphy
Members of local activist group REAL Orlando hold a press conference outside Orlando City Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

Members of local activist group REAL Orlando hold a press conference outside Orlando City Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

An Orlando advocacy group has raised concerns over the increase in arrests related to homelessness.

At a press conference Monday, REAL Orlando, an organization dedicated to community education and action, said their data collection team has been tracking public records that show a rise in arrests of unhoused people over the last year, especially since a spike that started in October of 2023.

Stay tuned, more on this story coming Wednesday afternoon.
Tags
Housing & Homelessness Central Florida News
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Lillian (Lilly) Hernández Caraballo is a bilingual, multimedia journalist covering housing and homelessness for Central Florida Public Media, as a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details