Deal halting Orlando annexation includes homeless shelter, draws opposition in SoDo

The Orlando City Council on Monday approved an agreement with Orange County that ends the city's controversial proposed annexation of more than 52,000 acres of rural land.

But the deal brought with it new public opposition to a proposed homeless shelter near downtown.

The agreement killing the Deseret Ranch annexation bolsters the $626 million in tourism tax funding for Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center. It also lays the groundwork for a 10-year city-county planning agreement.

Don Whyte, vice president for planning with Deseret Ranch, says the city betrayed the landowner after welcoming the proposed annexation.

"Our application became a bargaining chip," he said. "But we weren't invited to the table."

At Monday's meeting, public opposition centered around the agreement's plan to use the county's vacant Work Release Center at 130 Kaley St. as a large shelter for unhoused people throughout Orange County.

The proposed shelter is part of the city's effort to address a new state law that makes local governments responsible to stop people from sleeping on public property.

The center has a capacity for 325 beds but it was not clear the shelter would have that many. The city hopes to include a clinic.

City Commissioner Shan Rose said it would have "wrap-around services."

"This is an opportunity and a collaboration in partnership with Orange County to be able to provide beds for individuals in this community," she said.

Megan Core and others in and around the SoDo District said they already have concerns about unhoused individuals and this will make it worse.

"It'll push out long term residents and families who have invested decades into improving our neighborhood out of our community in search of somewhere safer for them and their families," she said.

Local civic leader James Krawczyk said he was shocked by news of the proposed shelter.

"The SoDo District and the area, families, businesses, schools and churches have continually demonstrated their concern and love for the area," he told commissioners. "We have an amazing community working together every day to make SoDo better. Yet here we are desperately fighting for a voice in this landmark decision you are trying to pass. … This is not good governance. This is not how major decisions like this should happen.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said the agreement is just "Step 1" and there is still a lot of opportunity for community input.

The agreement passed by a vote of 5 to 2.

