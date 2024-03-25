Orange County Commission to decide on Disney’s affordable housing proposal

The Orange County Board of Commissioners will decide the fate of a Disney-backed affordable housing project that promises more than 1,400 units just west of Magic Kingdom.

The proposal comes as the region faces an affordable housing shortage, but the plans are being met with mixed reactions.

The privately-funded project has been years in the making. According to Disney, the company is donating 80 acres of its own land for the developer, The Michaels Organization, to build, own, and operate the complex in West Orange County — Disney will not profit from it.

The company said in a statement that the purpose is to house teachers, first responders, and hospitality workers, such as Disney cast members, all of whom regularly work for less pay than needed to afford local market rent prices.

Disney cited a recent report that found Floridians would need to make at least $80,000 per year to not be considered rent burdened. Top earners at Disney make around $68,000.

Unlike most affordable housing proposals, this project is not requesting impact fee waivers, meaning that millions of dollars will go to local infrastructure and education.

During a Feb. 15 Orange County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Disney’s external affairs director, said the project is unique in that it will not use government funds or accept any financial help from Orange County.

Ancora-Brown is also a Horizon West resident, living just minutes away from the proposed complex. She said the project will bring workers and patrons for nearby businesses.

But not everyone is on board. Neighboring residents have pushed back, citing concerns with the development’s impact on infrastructure, such as traffic and roads.

Winter Garden borders Disney’s proposed complex. Resident Jack Banas, who’s on the Watermark community’s Board of Directors, said the feedback he's getting from his neighbors is unanimous: such an increase in population will come with consequences.

Banas cited growing traffic problems and asked that county leaders wait to build, proposing that the infrastructure be dealt with first and that the development come after.

“We are talking, an increase in population between three and 5,000 people. Who knows how many are going to have cars?” Banas said. “I don't deny anybody a good place to live, but not in our community, given our current situation and infrastructure.”

Other concerns included overwhelming emergency and security services, such as first responders, a lack of details about the development plans, and the character of low-income communities. Some residents questioned Disney’s motives.

The proposal passed the commission with a four-to-three vote, and while residents did not get answers then, they'll have another chance when developers present their plans to the Orange County Board of Commissioners again Tuesday afternoon.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.