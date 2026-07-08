Orlando Fire seeks public’s help to create a new strategic plan

The Orlando Fire Department is working on a new strategic plan, and it’s asking members of the public to help.

Orlando residents have until July 31 to fill out an online survey to weigh in on which fire services, resources and programs the department should prioritize as the city keeps growing.

Among other things, the anonymous survey asks for residents’ thoughts on which activities and safety topics firefighters should focus on, besides emergency response, as well as their top public safety concerns. Some questions are multiple choice, some are single-choice and others allow for residents to provide free-form responses.

The public feedback will help Orlando Fire create a five-year strategic plan that can serve as a road map for the future, especially as the city continues to grow. Orlando’s population grew by more than 37,000 residents between 2024 and 2025, placing the city among the top ten metros for numeric growth, according to the U.S. Census Bureau .

The department’s current strategic plan expired at the end of 2022. It’s one reason why, last year, Orlando Fire lost its accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International , a group that ensures fire departments are on track to respond to future community risk.

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Orlando Fire hopes to regain its CFAI accreditation by the fall of 2027. A new strategic plan will be key to that process.

The survey only takes about eight minutes to complete, but the information it collects will make “a real difference in keeping our community safe and resilient,” according to Orlando Fire. Residents may fill it out up until 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

Former Orlando Fire Chief Jason Revoldt submitted his retirement Tuesday. He was sworn in as chief earlier this year, in January, after more than two decades of serving the department and rising up through the ranks. Following his departure, Executive Deputy Chief Shannon Teamer will run day to day operations.

“We're thankful for Chief Revoldt's 24 years of dedicated exemplary service to the city of Orlando Fire Department and the community,” Orlando Fire said in a prepared statement.