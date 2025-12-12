Legionnaires’ cases increase in Orange County

More cases of Legionnaires’ disease are being reported in Orange County.

There were 38 confirmed cases of the bacterial infection, Legionella, reported between Nov. 1 and Dec. 6, according to the Florida Department of Health’s database. The number is a large spike in cases compared to what is observed typically at this time of the year (no more than four), since 2020.

“Legionnaires’ disease is definitely a disease to be taken seriously,” said Jerne Shapiro, an epidemiologist with the University of Florida. “This is a severe pneumonia.”

Since the Orange County outbreak, 31 of the local cases were reportedly acquired within the state, although the database does not say where. There were seven acquired from outside Florida. In total, Orange County has reported 95 cases for the year – the most ever reported in Orange according to the state’s 30-year record keeping.

How Legionella infects

“It's really important that residents understand that it's not transmitted person to person, that an infected individual with Legionella is not going to spread it to loved ones or co-workers,” Shapiro said.

Legionella is the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease. It can be transmitted by inhaling contaminated water particles. Tracking where someone was infected can be tricky. The bacteria grow in warm, moist environments like showers, hot tubs, and in some instances, water towers, Shapiro said.

“If you have a building that has a cooling tower on the top of it that is aerosolizing water droplets with this bacteria, Legionella, it can actually spread miles away, and a person can breathe in that infected water droplet,” she said.

The exposure period is from two to 14 days, with most cases experiencing symptoms five to six days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where is the Orange County outbreak happening?

The Orange County Department of Health stated an epidemiological investigation is ongoing, but it did not release any details of where public health workers are investigating.

Last week, reports of the Legionnaires’ outbreak in Orange came to light.

In an exchange with Democratic State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, the state health department confirmed that 14 of the cases were associated with “gym exposure,” but it did not specify the name of the gym. A general manager at a Crunch Fitness in the Ocoee area told Central Florida Public Media that the gym was working with the FDOH.

Earlier this week, the Ocoee gym told Central Florida Public Media that the Department of Health collected 40 samples of water from a variety of gym facilities, and said that all 40 were currently testing negative.

Florida Department of Health / Bureau of Epidemiology In total, Orange County has reported 95 cases for the year – the most ever reported in Orange according to the state’s 30-year record keeping.

The Orange County Department of Health would not confirm Crunch Fitness’s statement and said “DOH-Orange cannot comment on specific cases or individuals related to ongoing epidemiological investigations, as that information is confidential.”

When asked by Central Florida Public Media if other gyms were being tested or what general parts of Orange County were being investigated, the county department did not reply.

Sen. Smith’s office was similarly met with no response for information.

“Since we confirmed the 14 cases, our office has made numerous requests for updates and additional information. As of today, we have received no response from the state Department of Health,” he said.

According to Shapiro, the county is likely interviewing patients and cross-examining their histories to see if there are any common places they could’ve been exposed.

“Once they start to see trends of what is overlapping for them, then they can go and do environmental sampling at those locations,” she said. “These types of public health investigations and contact tracing and supporting our individuals that are sick really is where our public health practitioners shine and where their training comes in.”

How serious is Legionnaires’ disease?

“Even in treated patients, it's about a 10% case fatality rate,” Shapiro said.

So far, there have been no fatalities associated with this outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health, regarding the 14 gym-exposed cases in November.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia, infecting the lungs, causing cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

Legionnaires’ can affect people of all ages, but there are risk factors that can increase the risk for infection, including those 50 years of age and older, smokers, people with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic lung disease or other underlying health conditions.

“It can make people quite ill if they get infected with it,” Shapiro said. “There are antibiotics to treat people, but we have a lot of great medicines, and we still lose a lot of great people.”

Shapiro says it is important to check in with your general physician if symptoms begin to manifest.