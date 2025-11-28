Central Florida World Aids Day puts politics aside to focus on survivors, love and progress

Despite waning government support in the fight against HIV, local HIV survivors are choosing to keep the focus of World Aids Day on "resilience."

World Aids Day is recognized globally on Monday, but the Heart of Florida United Way will be holding its commemorative event Saturday, Dec. 6. Rather than focusing on the Trump administration's proposals to slash HIV testing and prevention, the focus of this year will be on the people affected and the progress made against the disease.

“If anything, there's a certain sentiment in the community that it's more important now for us to show that resilience, to stand in solidarity with the community, to take action,” said Yasmin Andre, the associate vice president of compliance and risk management for Heart of Florida United Way.

What’s at stake

Next year, HIV testing, treatment and prevention could be facing steep cuts across the country, which could have a big impact on Florida. The Sunshine State has the third largest amount of HIV diagnoses in the country behind Texas and California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget included about $800 million in cuts to HIV research and prevention funding, according to KFF estimates, which includes funding started by Trump during his first term.

In 2019, the federal government began its End the HIV Epidemic Initiative, which sought to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by 2030. Orange County was one of 48 priority jurisdictions in the country due to its high rate of new diagnoses, which consistently outpace the state’s rate, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In 2024, Orange County had the third-highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in Florida, behind Miami-Dade and Broward.

Focusing on resilience

World Aids Day was started in 1988 by two members of the World Health Organization, trying to spread more awareness of the disease.

“What's important about World AIDS Day is that not only is it a time for us to reflect and remember people that we have lost, but also to really reflect on where we can go in the future. We're a long way away from 1988,” Andre said.

Since then, a lot of progress has been made, such as destigmatising HIV and giving survivors more of a sense of normalcy through innovations like at-home test kits, and treatments like the FDA-approved “Lenacapavir” or “LEN” injection, which is an injectable form of PrEP taken every six months to reduce the risk of getting HIV in people who are HIV negative. Previously, users could take a daily oral pill to prevent HIV – the drawback, being consistent in taking the pill.

The upcoming event

The Heart of Florida United Way’s World Aids Day event will be held Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Verbo da Vida Church. The event will feature performances by local vocalists and poets. There will also be several AIDS quilts on display to honor the lives lost to HIV.

“It's seen as more of a reflective and warm kind of memory, a way to memorialize people,” Andre said. “AIDS quilts are very meaningful, because I think it's difficult for a lot of people in the community to associate the impact that HIV has had across our country.”

There will also be an awards ceremony to recognize those in the community who have done work to destigmatize HIV and help survivors.

“It's really just a great gathering of folks who are still committed to this fight, still wanting to make sure that no one gets left behind,” she said.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is located at 1940A Cannery Way, Orlando, 32804.

The event is free, and all are welcome.