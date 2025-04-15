Florida Bill Gives the Unborn Legal Rights

A push to define unborn children and give them legal protections is gaining traction in this state. The Florida House of Representatives passed the Civil Liability for the Wrongful Death of an Unborn Child bill yesterday, sending it to the Senate for consideration. Survivors of the deceased and other family members could sue for pain and suffering and for potential future earnings lost. Jay Wolfson, Professor of Health Law at Stetson University, joined Engage to discuss the potential impact to health care and women’s rights. Wolfson says this bill is a new application of the law that is opening the eyes of attorneys, clinicians, insurance companies, and families.

The bill would protect mothers from wrongful action and healthcare providers in certain circumstances as long as that provider is in compliance with standards of care. Some health care providers and doctors are alarmed by the consequences of this measure. Laura Goodhue is Executive Director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, and Dr. Chelsea Daniels is a staff member at Planned Parenthood. They joined Engage to discuss their concerns for patients seeking care and legal complications that could arise.

The bill defines an “unborn” person as a member of the species homo sapiens in any stage of development who is carried in the womb. Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of the conservative Liberty Counsel in Orlando, says the Civil Liability for the Wrongful Death of an Unborn Child bill is an appropriate way of protecting children in Florida. He joined Engage to explain his support for this bill.