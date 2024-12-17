Florida seeks help from Trump before instating new kids health insurance requirements

Florida is seeking to delay an expansion of children's health insurance until after President-elect Donald Trump comes into office.

Earlier this month, the federal government approved the expansion of subsidized Kidcare (the state’s Children's Health Insurance Program) to Florida’s most vulnerable families, those making up to 300% federal poverty line, or a family of four making less than $93,600.

The expansion passed the Florida legislature in 2023 but implementation was delayed while Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration sued the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services over a federal requirement that said Florida must cover kids even when a family misses a monthly premium payment. The DeSantis administration lost that lawsuit.

According to an email received by the Florida Phoenix , the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration said it intended to request and expects a 30-day extension before the new rules begin, allowing the Trump administration to weigh in.

However, according to a letter by the Department of Health and Human Services , those rules were intended to begin on Dec. 2.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to AHCA for comment, but it did not respond.

“(Florida’s) expectation that the new federal administration will allow an exception that the state is seeking from the federal requirement that the state keep kids covered in Kidcare, even when a family misses a premium,” said Lynn Hearn, the executive director of the Florida Health Justice Project.

President-elect Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20.

As for the Kidcare expansion, families who stand to gain the most from the changes are families with children who have complex medical conditions, such as disabilities. Earlier this year, families were kicked off Medicaid during a redetermination process because either their income levels were too high, or due to “procedural reasons,” meaning the state was unable to make contact with a family.

Some families who lost Medicaid made the switch to Florida Kidcare but didn’t qualify for subsidies that cover therapies or equipment for children with complex medical needs.

“It's so difficult for these families. They have been anticipating and waiting and hoping for a positive word about this implementation, and they finally thought they got it, and now they're hearing the DeSantis administration can't seem to take yes for an answer,” Hearn said. “It just seems like another in a series of steps that the state of Florida is taking to thwart the intent of the legislature to expand this program.”

