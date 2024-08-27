Digital Detox Travel: The New Mental Health Must-Have

Technology purports to simplify our lives. However, according to Kepios’ Digital 2024 Global Overview Report, published in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social, the average American spends more than seven hours daily glued to internet-connected devices.

A 2023 survey by Reviews.com found Americans check their phones an average of 144 times a day, or about every 5-10 minutes.

In an age where smartphones have become an extension of our hands, the constant barrage of notifications, emails, and social media updates has left many yearning for a break — a true escape from the digital world.

This constant connectivity has proven to increase the likelihood of various mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and social media addiction.

As reliance on technology increases, so do the associated stress levels. The American Academy of Ophthalmology highlights that traditional vacations — while providing a physical break — often do little to address the psychological toll of our screen-dependent lifestyles.

Recent studies reveal that 60 percent of Americans find that a traditional vacation fails to alleviate stress.

So, where can you relax if you can’t unwind on a typical vacation?

Imagine the relief of a digital detox: a growing trend in travel that promises a change of scenery and a genuine mental reset. It’s a chance to escape the constant digital barrage and find true relaxation.

What Is a Digital Detox?

A digital detox is more than just a trendy buzzword; it’s a deliberate effort to unplug from digital devices and reconnect with the physical world. It’s a liberating experience that frees you from the shackles of constant connectivity.

Whether a day, a week, or longer, stepping away from screens allows the brain to rest and rejuvenate. Statista reports that while 32% of Americans manage to unplug daily, the rest struggle to break free from their screens. There is a critical need for intentional disconnection.

Why Digital Detox?

1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression, and experts say frequent internet users are 2.5 times more likely to suffer from depression than those who spend less time on screens.

Pew Research Center shows:

70% of U.S. adults use Facebook daily.

59% of U.S. adults use Snapchat every day.

59% of U.S. adults use Instagram daily.

46% of U.S. adults use Twitter on a daily basis.

54% of U.S. adults use YouTube every day.

These figures do not consider other digital uses, such as work meetings, emails, video games, television watching, and video calls.

According to a study from the University of Windsor, Ontario, in partnership with the Department of Public Health Sciences, Detroit, Michigan, digital detoxes reduce social media addiction, improve mental health, and promote healthier digital habits. For many, this intentional disconnection from the digital world is a luxury and a necessity for mental well-being.

It’s clear that we, as a society, need a break. But since most adults suffer from screen addictions, that is easier said than done. I’ve found that even when I go on vacation with the best intentions, I end up on my phone more than I would like.

That changed after a transformative experience on a digital detox cruise. The lack of Wi-Fi and the stunning views of Alaska or the Mediterranean allowed me to disconnect and enjoy the present moment.

Ultimately, the right kind of vacation lends itself to being offline. My favorite option for being screen-free is cruising, where Wi-Fi is either nonexistent or expensive to access. Nothing deters me from constantly checking my phone more than a meter counting up charges for on-ship internet plans. With the breathtaking views of Alaskan sailing or the Mediterranean, it’s easy to look up from my screen and enjoy life.

There are options for land-loving travelers, too, amid growing demand for tech-free retreats. ByHannah Vacations founder and travel expert Hannah Westphal identified the best destinations for a digital detox. These locations, chosen for their poor internet connectivity and natural beauty, offer the perfect escape for those looking to disconnect.

Top Digital Detox Destinations

Marrakesh, Morocco

Marrakesh is a great option for digital detox due to its poor digital infrastructure and immersive cultural experiences. To get out of town a bit, consider day-tripping to the Atlas Mountains for breathtaking scenery.

Halong Bay, Vietnam

Halong Bay is easily one of Asia’s most photographed and beautiful locations.

Visitors will recognize the stunning limestone islands and the gorgeous water surrounding them. Thanks to its remote location, it offers a serene environment ideal for those seeking solitude and reflection.

Kathmandu, Nepal

Nepal’s high altitudes and natural beauty make it an ideal destination for those looking to escape the digital world while setting off on an adventure to explore Kathmandu’s rich history and culture.

Home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites, you’ll have plenty to do and explore, keeping you off your phone.

Ohrid, North Macedonia

This lakeside town boasts ancient churches and a well-preserved old town, offering a peaceful retreat for those looking to disconnect.

Spend your day wandering the cobblestone streets and popping into churches and lakeside cafes.

Istanbul, Turkey

With its unique blend of European and Asian cultures and limited mobile internet access, Istanbul provides a culturally rich environment perfect for a digital detox.

Istanbul is one of my favorite cities. The historical and religious landmarks dotted throughout the city are well worth your attention. Even with cell service, you won’t bother being on your phone.

Rhodes, Greece

Escape the hectic atmosphere of Athens and hop on a ferry to Rhodes. While Rhodes is the largest of the Greek Islands, you’ll still feel disconnected from the modern world and enjoy a laid-back yet beautiful experience.

Explore Rhodes’s ancient walled city and expansive beaches, where spotty internet ensures a more immersive experience.

Seychelles, East Africa

The Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, is known for its untouched natural beauty. Wander miles of pristine white sand beaches — often the only person in sight — and enjoy some downtime.

For those still tempted to check their screen, Seychelle’s limited connectivity makes it difficult, making it an ideal destination for unplugging.

Melbourne, Australia

Use Melbourne as a jumping-off point for this detox location. Traveling here can give you the best of both worlds.

Spend a few days in Melbourne, then set off for Tjuta National Park to escape daily life.

The Bahamas

Renowned for its crystal-clear waters and unique experiences like swimming with pigs, incredible underwater opportunities, and welcoming community, the Bahamas is a digital detox paradise with limited distractions.

The Bahamas is also an easy and inexpensive getaway from the US, with affordable cruises, flights, and ferries leaving from Florida daily.

For the most authentic experience, I recommend Exuma.

Cairo, Egypt

Home to some of the world’s most iconic sites, Cairo offers a historical journey with minimal digital interference.

Cairo is more than the Giza Pyramids; try the local cuisine, visit the Nile River, and immerse yourself in the Middle Eastern culture of Cairo.

As more people recognize the benefits of a digital detox, destinations that offer a retreat from the modern world will likely surge in popularity. Whether you’re seeking to reconnect with nature, explore new cultures, or escape the constant buzz of notifications, these top destinations offer the perfect opportunity to recharge your mind and spirit free from the digital demands of modern life.

