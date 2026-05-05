Third animal from Sloth World dies, leaving behind 10 sloths at Central Florida Zoo

Note: This article will be updated later to include additional information and expert perspective.

A third survivor of the canceled Sloth World attraction in Orlando has died. The sloth was being treated at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.

Dumpling had been in critical condition when brought to the zoo on April 24 and the animal's condition had fluctuated, according to zoo officials.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the zoo said it has been "an incredibly difficult week for our team, as everyone involved in caring for these animals can attest."

According to the zoo, "sloths have a tendency to hide any signs of extreme illness until it is often too late for reversal, at which point, their condition can decline very rapidly and without advance warning."

Among the challenges veterinarians face is the sloths' slow metabolisms, meaning it can take "many weeks for any pre-existing issues to manifest," according to the zoo's Facebook post.

At least 34 sloths imported for the now-canceled attraction are confirmed to have died. Conservationists fear the true death count may be higher.

Thirteen sloths were brought to the zoo after Sloth World gave them up.

The total count receiving care at the zoo is now down to 10, following the deaths of Habanero on Saturday and another male sloth, Bandit, earlier last week.