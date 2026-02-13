© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
My Frozen Valentine: How Florida’s Big Freeze Reshaped Valentine’s Day

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published February 13, 2026 at 7:26 PM EST
via Evita Jackeline on Instagram

With Valentine’s Day here, many people are preparing to buy flowers for someone special. But this year, the cost of those bouquets may reflect more than just demand.

Florida’s early February freeze damaged a key part of the floral industry — and its effects are still unfolding.

Florida Storms digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains how a few cold nights are now rippling through one of the most important growing seasons of the year.

State leaders say help may be on the way. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is seeking federal approval to provide disaster relief funds to farmers impacted by the freeze — assistance that could help growers recover from crop losses and prepare for the seasons ahead.
