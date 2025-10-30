Lake and Brevard Counties Flooded, Hurricane Melissa Devastates Caribbean, Millennials Dodging Late Nights

Lake and Brevard Counties Flooded

Late on Sunday night and into early Monday morning an extraordinary rain event pushed through Brevard and Lake counties, causing flood waters to quickly rise in both counties. The downpours have left both areas with water that has yet to fully recede.

The National Weather Service reported Eustis had 19.70 inches of rain in one location over a 24-hour period. Mount Dora recorded 17.86 inches. In Brevard County, Port Saint John, Titusville and Port Canaveral all recorded more than 14 inches of rain.

Both the city of Titusville and Lake County have declared a state of emergency.Titusville mayor Andrew Connor spoke with Central Florida Public Media about the suddenness of the deluge.

Central Florida Public Media environment reporter Molly During joins Engage to share the damage she saw in Mount Dora.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Megan Borowski says late season flooding is rare.

Hurricane Melissa Devastates Caribbean

Hurricane Melissa barreled through the Caribbean this week, rapidly gaining Category five strength before hitting Jamaica with 185 mph winds and torrential rainfall from the South on Tuesday. Residents are still assessing the damage left by the storm, officials confirm Hurricane Melissa took the lives of 30 Jamaicans. F-PREN’s Megan Borowski explains why this storm was so powerful.

Approximately 65,000 Jamaicans call Central Florida home . . . many have been concerned for friends and family who still live on the Island. Debbie Jolly-Jarrett plays many roles with Jamaican Cultural Connection – an Orlando-based non-profit promoting the culture and unity of Jamaicans – both here and on the island. Jolly-Jarrett spoke with Engage this morning about what she’s heard from family and friends in her hometown.

Millennials Dodging Late Nights

Coffee parties are a rising trend around the country and in Orlando. People of various generations are seeking the daytime party scene as an alternative to nightclubbing.

Engage met up with DJ Cheno and DJ Rupesh about the parties they've been putting on alongside the rising trend, known as Daylite Orlando - a once-a-month house music party at different Orlando eateries.