© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State wildlife commissioners vote unanimously for a bear hunt in Florida

Central Florida Public Media | By Molly Duerig
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
Photo of black bear in Florida wilderness
Wikimedia Commons
Bear populations in North America are stable and growing, including in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of rules for a regulated bear hunt, beginning later this year with a 23-day hunting season in December.

RELATED: Final vote approaches for a regulated bear hunt in Florida

Moving forward after 2025, bear hunting season dates will fluctuate annually based on population numbers and management objectives, but will be confined to October 1-December 31, according to the agency.

Two of FWC’s seven commissioners were absent from the agency’s meeting Wednesday, the first of two days of meetings scheduled in Havana. All commissioners who were present Wednesday voted in favor of the bear hunt rules.

This is a developing story that will be updated.
Tags
Environment & Climate State NewsCentral Florida News
Molly Duerig
Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for Central Florida Public Media.
See stories by Molly Duerig
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details