State wildlife commissioners vote unanimously for a bear hunt in Florida

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of rules for a regulated bear hunt, beginning later this year with a 23-day hunting season in December.

RELATED: Final vote approaches for a regulated bear hunt in Florida

Moving forward after 2025, bear hunting season dates will fluctuate annually based on population numbers and management objectives, but will be confined to October 1-December 31, according to the agency .

Two of FWC’s seven commissioners were absent from the agency’s meeting Wednesday, the first of two days of meetings scheduled in Havana. All commissioners who were present Wednesday voted in favor of the bear hunt rules.

This is a developing story that will be updated.