Florida wildlife commission moves forward with black bear hunt

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Wednesday to create the rules for an annual black bear hunt that would include dogs, hunting at feeding stations and special permits for large landowners.

At a meeting in Ocala Wednesday, the commission chose the more comprehensive Alternative 2 in the staff proposal. After a final vote in August, the hunt will take place in December with permits to kill 187 bears.

Morgan Richardson, director of FWC's Hunting and Game Management Division, said the bear population has recovered and now can be found 51% of the state.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media FWC Commissioner Gary Lester, left, made the motion to move forward with the rules for an annual Florida black bear hunt. It passed 4-1.

"We have a sufficient bear population to provide hunting on a sustainable basis," he told commissioners. "Bears are a game species, as a renewable resource. And there are plenty of bears to where we could harvest a certain number every year and continue to have bears increase."

The bear hunt drew public comments from 168 people. The meeting room itself was packed and people watched from four overflow rooms, as well.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods was the first to speak. He said he favors the hunt, citing the county's rapid population growth and frequent bear-human interactions.

"Two weeks ago I personally came into contact with a bear in my backyard," he said. "Luckily for the bear, he decided to leave."

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media Several hunting groups wore orange to show their support for the proposed bear hunt.

Supporters said the hunt is scientifically based conservation.

"You know, a lot of people (are) mentioning the 80% disapproval," Peter Arcuri said. "As a hunter, and my favorite thing to do is hunt, aren't we glad that public opinion does not drive wildlife policy? Because if it did, you know, some of these activities we might not be able to partake in."

Many opposing the hunt say the research isn't there yet.

Some denounced it as a "trophy hunt" made worse by plans to use dogs and shoot bears at feeding stations. For many, the real issue is overdevelopment -- and the solutions include things like bear-safe trash cans.

Nine-year-old Kelsi Bloode of Seminole County said she wanted to speak because she loves the Florida black bear. "I think it's really wrong to have a bear hunt in Florida," she told commissioners. "Bears are not bad. They're just trying to live their lives in the forest, like we live in our homes."

Commissioners voted 4 to 1 for a plan that includes a $5 lottery, with unlimited purchases, for a $100 permit to kill a bear in four hunting zones around the state.

