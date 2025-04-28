Officials urge Central Floridians to conserve water as dry conditions persist

As the region’s dry season continues, officials are urging Central Floridians to try and reduce their water usage.

April marks the third month in a row of below-average rainfall, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District, which oversees water resources in 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties .

Seven of those counties are currently under a burn ban, according to the District : Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Seminole and Volusia. Parts of Lake and Volusia counties entered a phase of “Extreme Drought” late last week, according to the National Weather Service .

April is often the driest month of the year in Florida.

“As Florida moves into its driest season, residents are encouraged to water lawns only when necessary to conserve resources and keep landscapes healthy,” a District spokeswoman wrote in an email. “Watering restrictions and smart irrigation practices are essential tools in ensuring a sustainable water supply as we navigate the driest part of the year.”

If needed, irrigation should only happen before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., on designated days of the week based on where you live, according to the District’s watering restrictions . There are also lawn irrigation tips available online from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) .