Proposed federal law aims to keep better track of sinkhole locations, causes

Sinkholes are common in Florida, largely due to the limestone, dolomite and other types of porous rock underlying much of the state, according to the United States Geological Survey . But statewide and at the national level, no comprehensive sinkhole database is currently maintained and made available to the public.

For the fifth time now, a Central Florida lawmaker is trying to pass a new federal law to change that. Democratic U.S. House Rep. Darren Soto, who represents parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk counties, recently filed for consideration the latest version of proposed sinkhole legislation he’s previously attempted to move through Congress.

If passed, the “Sinkhole Mapping Act” co-sponsored by Soto and Republican U.S. House Rep. Gus Bilirakis would direct USGS to study why sinkholes happen, and create a database showing where they occur.

“The whole point of the bill is to study the short and long term causes of triggering sinkholes, and also improve and develop a map, for constituents to be able to get a better sense of where sinkholes are occurring,” Soto said. “Central Florida is one of those high-risk areas.”

Credit U.S. Geological Survey website This map published online by USGS in 2020 shows parts of the United States where sinkholes are more likely. Carbonate and evaporites are soluble rocks, meaning they can dissolve over time as groundwater percolates through the rock.

Previously, the U.S. House recommended approving two other, similar bills Soto proposed for sinkhole legislation, in 2020 and 2022 — but ultimately, those bills didn’t advance. Bilirakis co-sponsored the most recent bill recommended for approval, in 2022.

Although many form slowly, over time and causing no damage to human life or property, sinkholes can also form suddenly when the land collapses in on itself, according to USGS.