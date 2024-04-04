Alianza network preparing to respond to I-4 corridor post-hurricane

The Alianza Center will host the summit of its Resilience Hub Network on Friday, with the goal of coordinating local responses after hurricanes and other crises.

Scientists are predicting an extremely active hurricane season this year.

Father Jose Rodriguez said the network is made up of over 50 nonprofits that provide services mostly to Latino, Black, LGBTQ and immigrant communities in the area.

“We're really thinking intersectionally, and we want to cross-pollinate ideas and support each other. And that is what we're doing to get to be together, because oftentimes after a disaster, we have siloed responses, and no one puts the people together to help each other,” Rodriguez said.

Alianza Director Marcos Vilar echoed Rodriguez. He said it’s more crucial than ever during an active storm season to prepare together.

“Usually we come from these things isolated from each other and we are more reactive to crisis. What we're trying to do is really prepare ourselves and build resilience so that when there is a crisis, we've got all the pieces connected between the nonprofit infrastructure, the business, infrastructure, and the government sector,” Vilar said.

The network offers services in English, Spanish and Portuguese, and is currently looking for people to volunteer to help with Creole translation.

