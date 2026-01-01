Primary Election: A primary election is an election for the purpose of nominating a party nominee to be voted for in the general election to fill a national, state, county, or district office.

General Election: A general election is an election to determine who takes office for the national, state, county, or district office.

Special Election: A special election is an election called by the Governor of Florida for the purpose of electing a party nominee to be voted on in a general or special general election.

Presidential Preference Primary Election: The Presidential Preference Primary is an election for the purpose of nominating a party nominee for President of the United States.

