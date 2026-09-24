OCPS reduces school bus fuel use amid gas price hike

Big yellow school buses are hard to miss on the road, and neither is the rising cost of diesel that fuels them.

With diesel prices averaging a little over $6 a gallon in Orlando, Orange County Public Schools is taking steps to reduce how much fuel its transportation fleet uses.

Florida school bus specifications require buses to hold a minimum of 30 to 60 gallons of fuel, depending on the size and capacity of the vehicle.

OCPS said its transportation staff are reviewing operations and reducing unnecessary travel whenever possible. That includes limiting trips when buses do not have students on board.

Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat said that the goal is to make sure the miles are efficient and buses are only run when they need to be.

“You don't want to be running buses with burning diesel with no students,” he said.

So, for example, a bus driver taking their lunch break will no longer be able to use the bus as their mode of transportation.

The district is also limiting vehicle idling and shutting buses down when they are not in use to reduce fuel consumption.

How OCPS buys diesel

The district said it doesn’t buy gas at a retail price. Instead, they use purchasing agreements that lock in diesel prices for periods typically ranging from six months to a year.

That helps avoid being directly affected by daily changes at the pump and gives transportation officials more certainty when budgeting for fuel.

But Howat said the district is watching the longer-term trend in diesel prices as those purchasing agreements are renewed.

“The fluctuations and the upward trajectory in diesel definitely is something concerning long-term,” he said.

The district says the fuel-saving measures are intended to reduce consumption while maintaining safe and reliable transportation for students.