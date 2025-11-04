Some Head Start Centers temporarily close in Central Florida amidst shutdown

Thousands of Florida kids don’t have access to their Head Start center this week, due to an ongoing government shutdown.

Many of these centers ran out of federal funding Nov. 1.

More than 2,000 Florida kids who go to a Head Start Center won’t be able to go to preschool, get free meals or healthcare in their normal classroom this week.

In Central Florida, Head Start centers run by the Redlands Christian Migrant Association in Orange and Polk counties have had to temporarily close. Their centers in Marion and Volusia are open, but not fully operational.

RCMA, the Immokalee-based Christian nonprofit, says at this point, the shutdown has delayed services for 1,748 children at 24 of its centers across the state. Some 685 RCMA teachers, caregivers, and family advocates have been furloughed.

“This is a devastating situation for the children and families we serve,” said Isabel Garcia, RCMA executive director. “We are doing everything possible to keep our centers open, but without federal funding, we simply cannot sustain operations at our Head Start locations.”

RCMA says it’s exploring all temporary options to bridge the gap, including emergency assistance and private support. It’s urging families, friends, and community members to contact their congressional representatives to help end the shutdown immediately.

Head Start Deputy Director Tommy Sheridan said the government needs to reopen in order for these kids and families to continue to attend their Head Start Center.

“We're very disappointed in Congress and the president for not … getting the government to reopen,” Sheridan said. “This is kind of the worst possible outcome.”

Sheridan said many of these families are also SNAP benefit recipients, which means kids who would get meals at Head Start face the very real risk of going without food.

“There's a lot of heightened need for nutrition as well, in light of the SNAP reductions and delays in services there. And you know, the children and families in Head Start … the vast majority of them are also eligible and or receiving SNAP benefits, and so this, this is kind of a double whammy,” Sheridan said.

The Trump administration has said, following a court order, that it will pay for 50% of SNAP benefits to be issued this month using available contingency funds. But those payments will be delayed.

Experts warn that won’t be enough as other government services have also been cut off and the impacts will be compounded.

Across the country, more than 8,000 students won’t be able to access their Head Start center this week.

Sheridan said anyone who wants to help Head Start families should contact their representative and reach out to Head Start centers directly.

And he encourages communities and local governments to rally around their Head Start centers. Orange County’s Head Start has been funded by the county through January.

Here’s a list of RCMA’s Central Florida Head Start centers that have been impacted:

Marion County

La Guadalupana Child Development Center*



Orange County

Zellwood Child Development Center



Polk County

Mulberry Child Development Center

Mulberry Child Development Center II

Wahneta Child Development Center



Volusia County

Volusia Child Development Center*



*Not all centers will be closed completely. Some centers have classrooms that are funded by Head Start but also other funding sources, as well.