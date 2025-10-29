Demings urges DeSantis to release emergency food assistance

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is calling for Governor Ron DeSantis to release emergency food assistance as federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is expected to expire Saturday.

SNAP provides food assistance to almost 175,000 people in the county.

But federal and state officials say new money won’t be uploaded to their EBT cards starting Nov. 1 if a government shutdown continues.

“I'm asking them to work with our local governments on whatever the response needs to be for the entire state of Florida, so that we take care of Florida residents,” Demings said.

Demings said he’s also asking county commissioners to help out in any way they can.

He’ll be asking them “to look at allocating an additional $1 million to assist with any issues that may be unknown that could impact our families here as a result of the suspension of the SNAP program.”

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida says half a million Central Floridians who rely on SNAP could be without food assistance starting Nov. 1. Throughout the state, that number is closer to 3 million people.

Eric Gray, executive director at the Christian Service Center, said if local residents want to help they should consider volunteering with or donating money to their local food bank.

Another option, he says: Organizing a good old-fashioned food drive.

Watch the full press conference here:

“I'm asking you to run a food drive. This is one of those times that it isn't good enough to just say we need a can of food that you bring to work,” Gray said. “We need every business in the community. We need every church, every mosque, every temple, every Little League baseball team, every neighborhood association and every Boy Scout and Girl Scout troop to be organizing food drives right now this weekend. Hopefully there's a last minute win.”

Earlier today at a press conference in Tampa, Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked about a letter Democratic leaders in the state had sent him asking the governor to call a state of emergency ahead of SNAP benefits running out.

“Did those Democrats write a letter to Chuck Schumer asking him to stop filibustering the spending,” DeSantis asked.

DeSantis has released emergency food aid in the past, usually before hurricanes in the state. Most recently, he released SNAP benefits ahead of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

If you’re in Orange County and need food, here are some options: