Orange County School Board will consider transferring Hungerford School to Dr. Phillips Charities

The Orange County School Board will vote Tuesday on the future of the former Hungerford School property.

The property was the first school for Black children in the area. Eatonville and the school district have been fighting over the land since 2023.

The school board will decide whether to transfer the 117-acre plot of the former Hungerford School property from the school district to Dr. Philips Charities at its meeting.

Most of Eatonville’s Town Council members have spoken out against the land agreement, calling it a land grab. But in a pre-taped video on Eatonville’s website, Mayor Angie Gardner said she’s for it.

“This option will help us preserve our community, expedite resident informed development, and protect it from predatory developers,” said Gardner.

Gardner said this partnership with Dr. Phillips Charities would help Eatonville achieve many of the dreams it has had for the former school.

“We plan to build a new green space, an Early Learning Center, a healthcare hub, a cultural center and affordable housing. This development will bring jobs and economic opportunities that support the residents; it doesn't just give Eatonville a seat at the table. We are building the table and bringing along trusted partners to see the master plan that we've worked on for years become a reality,” said Gardner.

In a statement, Dr. Phillips Charities says it’s grateful for Mayor Gardner and OCPS in reaching this proposed agreement, and it would use the land to, “help expand access to education, the arts and health care, while creating opportunities for growth.”

“This bold step creates an exciting opportunity for Dr. Phillips Charities to build on our experience, resources, and relationships to address community needs and help preserve the Town of Eatonville.”

The land for the Hungerford School was donated to Eatonville by the Hungerford family in the 1800s with the purpose of educating Black children in the area.

The school was both a private school and a trade school for decades. Then, the land was deeded to Orange County Schools in the 1950s, with the same missive: to educate local schoolchildren in the Central Florida area.

The district ultimately closed the school in 2009 due to low enrollment, and demolished the school building during the COVID pandemic.

In 2023, the district took the extra step of attempting to sell the land to a developer that would turn it into mixed development housing, but the deal fell through after residents and town council members fought the deal.

The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community sued the school district to try to get the land to be returned to the township. The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court threw out the lawsuit last year.