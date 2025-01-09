Hungerford School lawsuit thrown out. Here's the latest

The township of Eatonville, residents and activists are weighing next steps in the fight over the former Hungerford School, the first school for Black students in Central Florida, after a lawsuit in the case has been dismissed.

The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court has dismissed the lawsuit the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community brought against Orange County Public Schools over the land.

Danielle Prieur The former Hungerford School in Eatonville

The fight over the former Hungerford School has been ongoing since at least January 2023, when the district made known its plans to develop the former school site into mixed apartments.

That plan fell through, and the Association to Preserve the Eatonville community, and Robert Hungerford’s descendent Bea Hatler sued the district over misuse of the land.

The land was originally donated by the Hungerford family to be used for the education of Black children.

In a ruling last month, Judge Chad Alvaro said that the lawsuit was moot as the district was no longer considering selling the former Hungerford School property.

Southern Poverty Law Center’s Kirsten Anderson said regardless of whether they appeal the decision, the school board could gift the land back to the township.

Danielle Prieur Signs outside the former Hungerford School

“What is done with the land is ultimately in the hands of the school board, and certainly, Eatonville has been public in advocating that the land be turned back over to community control so that they can exercise their own self-determination over the land moving forward,” said Anderson.

Importantly, however, she said there has been no settlement or agreement reached on how to move forward between Eatonville and the district.

“There's nothing that would prevent the school board from doing all of those things tomorrow. And in fact, you know, it's our hope that the school board takes this opportunity to return this property to the people of Eatonville,” said Anderson.

In a statement, Orange County Public Schools said it “is pleased that the case has been dismissed due to the courts recognizing that there are no plans to sell the property at this time.”

Read the full dismissal: