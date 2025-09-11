Florida teachers told they could lose jobs, certifications over social media posts about Charlie Kirk

The Florida Department of Education says any teacher who posts anything on social media celebrating the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk will face harsh consequences.

In the letter sent to Florida K-12 public school superintendents, Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas says teachers can be fired or have their certification pulled if they post anything on social media celebrating Kirk’s murder.

"Although educators have First Amendment rights, these do not extend without limit into their professional duties,” the letter states. Kamoutsas says he will conduct an investigation into any teacher posting such comments.

Teachers are held to a higher standard as public servants and must ensure their conduct does not undermine the trust of the students and families they serve. We will hold teachers who choose to make disgusting comments about the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk accountable.… pic.twitter.com/KzXCCGkvZm — Anastasios Kamoutsas (@StasiKamoutsas) September 11, 2025

Governor Ron DeSantis applauded the move in a Tweet writing, “Celebrating the assassination of a 31 year old father of two young kids is disturbing; that teachers would be among those who do so is completely unacceptable.”

Celebrating the assassination of a 31 year old father of two young kids is disturbing; that teachers would be among those who do so is completely unacceptable.



Glad @StasiKamoutsas is bringing accountability. It is sad that we’ve seen a number of teachers across America… https://t.co/nAotVdeqhz — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 11, 2025

In a statement, the Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, spoke out against the letter writing, “We will not stand quiet while educators are tried in the court of public opinion instead of receiving the due process they deserve. Allowing threats and threatening those in our public school communities is counterproductive.”

Teachers in Florida can already lose their jobs and licenses if they use a child’s preferred pronouns or a nickname without a parent or guardian's permission, under a 2022 law.

Brevard County school teacher Melissa Calhoun was the first teacher to lose her job in the state under the law after she called a student by a preferred name that aligns with their gender identity.

A Florida Department of Education Committee ultimately allowed Calhoun to keep her license, but she was required to retake a college level ethics course for teachers and she was not rehired in the district to teach AP Lit this year.

Educational advocates warn that threatening teachers over their social posts could lead to more teachers losing their jobs when there are still thousands of teacher vacancies at the start of the school year.

Read the full letter here: