© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida teachers told they could lose jobs, certifications over social media posts about Charlie Kirk

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:42 PM EDT
A phone with social apps open.
Pexels
A phone with social apps open.

The Florida Department of Education says any teacher who posts anything on social media celebrating the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk will face harsh consequences.

In the letter sent to Florida K-12 public school superintendents, Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas says teachers can be fired or have their certification pulled if they post anything on social media celebrating Kirk’s murder.

"Although educators have First Amendment rights, these do not extend without limit into their professional duties,” the letter states. Kamoutsas says he will conduct an investigation into any teacher posting such comments.

Governor Ron DeSantis applauded the move in a Tweet writing, “Celebrating the assassination of a 31 year old father of two young kids is disturbing; that teachers would be among those who do so is completely unacceptable.”

In a statement, the Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, spoke out against the letter writing, “We will not stand quiet while educators are tried in the court of public opinion instead of receiving the due process they deserve. Allowing threats and threatening those in our public school communities is counterproductive.”

Teachers in Florida can already lose their jobs and licenses if they use a child’s preferred pronouns or a nickname without a parent or guardian's permission, under a 2022 law.

Brevard County school teacher Melissa Calhoun was the first teacher to lose her job in the state under the law after she called a student by a preferred name that aligns with their gender identity.

A Florida Department of Education Committee ultimately allowed Calhoun to keep her license, but she was required to retake a college level ethics course for teachers and she was not rehired in the district to teach AP Lit this year.

Educational advocates warn that threatening teachers over their social posts could lead to more teachers losing their jobs when there are still thousands of teacher vacancies at the start of the school year.

Read the full letter here:
Tags
Education Central Florida NewsState News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur covers education in Central Florida.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details