Fired Brevard teacher gets to keep certification after unanimous vote by state education committee

A Florida Department of Education committee has ruled that a Brevard County Schools teacher who was fired for using a student’s preferred name will get to keep her credentials.

Their decision comes in direct opposition to the Florida Department of Education.

Both newly minted Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas and Attorney Bonnie Wilmot representing the department asked the committee to reject the settlement. But in a unanimous vote of the Education Practices Commission on Wednesday, former Satellite High AP English teacher Melissa Calhoun will get to keep her license.

Calhoun was fired from Brevard County Schools where she worked for over a decade after she used a child’s preferred name, without a parent or guardian’s permission.

This goes against the Parental Rights in Education law expanded in 2023.

Under that law, teachers can lose their jobs and their certification if they use a child’s preferred pronouns or a preferred name without permission.

Proponents of the law like Governor Ron DeSantis say it’s essential for parents to know and give permission before a child makes a big life change like changing their name or pronouns.

Opponents say the law intentionally targets LGBTQ+ students who might not have support from their families to change their name or pronouns to align with their gender identity.

This was the first time a teacher was fired under the Parental Rights in Education law in Florida, and the first time the limits of the law were tested when it came to revoking a teacher’s credentials under it.

In a statement Brevard Federation of Teachers President Anthony Colucci called the decision a victory for teachers throughout the state.

“This is an important victory—not only for Ms. Calhoun, but for the thousands of students whose lives she has touched throughout her career. With nearly flawless evaluations spanning more than a decade, Ms. Calhoun has consistently exemplified the dedication and excellence that Brevard County’s children deserve in their classrooms,” said Colucci. “The Brevard County School Board now has the opportunity to rehire a beloved educator who has gone above and beyond for her students. We urge them to act swiftly and justly to return Ms. Calhoun to the classroom—where she belongs.”

As part of a settlement with the Florida Department of Education, Calhoun will need to pay a fine of $750 dollars and take a college-level ethics course for teachers. Calhoun also received a written reprimand from the department.

More than 56,000 people signed a Change.Org petition asking for Calhoun to be reinstated when news broke in May that her contract hadn’t been renewed. Community members held protests at almost every Brevard County School board meeting throughout the summer calling for her to be reinstated.

Brevard County Schools did not respond to a request for comment about whether Calhoun will be returning to teach in the district next year. Some school board members have indicated they would support her reinstatement.