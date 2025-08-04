Lake Mary Little League teams could win it all at World Series

Lake Mary’s Little League boys and girls teams are one step closer to bringing home two more Little League World Series trophies this year.

The Lake Mary Little League Softball team won in their first round of the Little League Softball World Series this weekend.

Next up, the girls will play against Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday starting at 1 p.m. EST.

Lake Mary Little League Facebook The softball team rallies together ahead of a game.

Not far behind, the Lake Mary 12U Little League Baseball team won their game this weekend, which earned the boys a place in the Southeast Regional Finals on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

The game is a single elimination game.

If they win, the boys proceed onto the Little League Baseball World Series. Who they plan on Tuesday will be determined by the results of Monday’s games.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who played in the Little League World Series himself in 1991, simply said, “Lake Mary is a machine.”

Lake Mary Little League Facebook The Lake Mary Little League Baseball team cheesing after their win.

The Lake Mary Little League Baseball team won the Little League World Series last year, the first ever Florida Little League team to earn that designation.

The governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis welcomed the boys to the governor’s mansion to celebrate after last year’s Little League World Series win.

DeSantis gave each player a two-year Florida prepaid college scholarship to help cover college expenses.

Jeremy Kurella A familiar face: Governor Ron DeSantis on his Little League team.

The team was also honored at a special Walt Disney World parade, and the Lake Mary mayor presented the team with the keys to the city.