Here’s where students can get free lunch in Central Florida this summer

School is out for summer and for parents of students who worry about food costs for their children, there could be a place in their district that can help. Listed below are different programs and schools by county offering free lunch or snacks to students 18 years and younger around Central Florida.

Orange County

OCP Schools Food & Nutrition Services is partnering with the Summer BreakSpot program to offer free mobile lunches. From June 2 through July 25 lunch will be served Monday-Friday, and meals must be eaten on premises. Here are the specific library locations and times:

Chickasaw Branch, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando (11-11:30 a.m.)

870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando (11-11:30 a.m.) Fairview Shores Branch , 902 Lee Road, Suite 26, Orlando (11-11:30 a.m.)

, 902 Lee Road, Suite 26, Orlando (11-11:30 a.m.) Hiawassee Branch , 7391 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando (12:15-12:45 p.m.)

, 7391 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando (12:15-12:45 p.m.) North Orange Branch , 1211 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka (12:15-12:45 p.m.)

, 1211 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka (12:15-12:45 p.m.) South Creek Branch , 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando (12:15-12:45 p.m.)

, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando (12:15-12:45 p.m.) South Trail Branch, 4600 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando (11-11:30 a.m.)

For OCS students, the BreakSpot program also offers breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Meals are available Monday-Thursdays, except on June 30 and July 4. The follow schools are not closed on Fridays:

East Lake Elementary

Hidden Oaks Elementary

Riverdale Elementary

Rock Springs Elementary

Southwood Elementary

Sun Blaze Elementary

To obtain locations, menus, and times of service visit https://www.summerbreakspot.org/find-location/.

Osceola County

Students in the county can participate in the Summer BreakSpot program that includes breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks. You can dial 211 to find additional info or text FOOD to 304-304. No applications are needed.

To obtain locations, menus, and times of service visit https://www.summerbreakspot.org/find-location/ .

Some locations include:

Harmony High School (Breakfast hours: 7:15 am – 7:45 am) (Lunch hours: 11:45 am – 12:15 pm) (Monday-Thursday)

(Breakfast hours: 7:15 am – 7:45 am) (Lunch hours: 11:45 am – 12:15 pm) (Monday-Thursday) Hickory Tree Elementary School (Breakfast hours: 8:15 am – 8:45 am) (Lunch hours: 12:15 pm – 12:45 pm) (Monday-Thursday)

(Breakfast hours: 8:15 am – 8:45 am) (Lunch hours: 12:15 pm – 12:45 pm) (Monday-Thursday) City of St Cloud (Lunch hours: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm) (Monday-Thursday on 6/2 and 7/1) | (Monday-Wednesday on 6/16) | (Monday-Thursday on 6/23)

Seminole County

Starting on June 2, SCPS’ Red Apple Dining and Summer BreakSpot program will provide free breakfast and lunch, but meals must be eaten on site. Red Apple Dining has set up a website for parents to visit in order to view specific dates and mealtimes. Students can also view menus, ingredients, and nutritional information at https://www.diningservices.scps.us/summer .

Some locations include:

Oviedo High School (Breakfast hours: 7:00 am – 7:45 am) (Lunch hours: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm) (Monday-Thursdays)

(Breakfast hours: 7:00 am – 7:45 am) (Lunch hours: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm) (Monday-Thursdays) Winter Springs High School (Breakfast hours: 7:00 am – 7:30 am) (Lunch hours: 10:35 am – 11:00 am) (Monday-Thursday)

(Breakfast hours: 7:00 am – 7:30 am) (Lunch hours: 10:35 am – 11:00 am) (Monday-Thursday) Indian Trails Middle School (Breakfast on 6/2 - 6/27 8:30 am – 9:00 am) (Monday-Fridays) (Lunch on 6/2 - 6/26 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm) (Monday-Thursdays)

Volusia County

School Way Café, a department of Volusia County Schools, will provide meals to children and teens from June 9 to July 24, with meals served Monday-Thursdays, except on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth and July 4. Dates at some sites may vary. Parents or guardians not a part of the school program must order their meal 24 hours in advance by contacting the front office of the participating school site because registration is required, and meals must be eaten on site!

To look at locations in Northeast, Southeast, and West Volusia and the many cities visit https://www.vcsedu.org/directory/departments/operation-services/school-way-cafe/summer-food-service-program.

Also, a separate Volusia County summer food program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide breakfast and lunch from June 2 to August 8, on Mondays through Fridays. All sites are closed July 4, and here are the locations:

Daytona Beach

Allen Chapel AME Camp Divine (June 9-Aug. 8; closed June 19 in observance of Juneteenth) (Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.)

(June 9-Aug. 8; closed June 19 in observance of Juneteenth) (Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.) Boys & Girls Club John Dickerson (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. )

(June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. ) Cherry Sr. Cultural & Education Center (June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m. )

(June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m. ) Daytona Beach Regional Library (June 2-Aug. 9) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 9) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Faith Academy (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.; lunch: noon-12:45 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.; lunch: noon-12:45 p.m.) Hope Place Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.) Islamic Center of Daytona Beach (June 9-Aug. 1; closed June 18-19) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 9-Aug. 1; closed June 18-19) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) John H. Dickerson Heritage Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.) Like A Boss Career Camp (June 2-Aug. 8; closed Fridays) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8; closed Fridays) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.) Mount Bethel Baptist Church (June 2-Aug. 8) (Lunch only: noon-1:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Lunch only: noon-1:30 p.m.) Palmetto Park Neighborhood Center (June 2-Aug. 8; closed Fridays) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8; closed Fridays) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) Salvation Army Daytona Beach (June 2-Aug. 8; closed July 5) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8; closed July 5) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Schnebly Recreation Center (June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) St. Peter’s Rock Church (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Sunnyland Park (June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural Center (June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.)

DeBary

DeBary Hall Summer Camp (June 9-July 25) (Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 9-July 25) (Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) DeBary Public Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)

DeLand

Boy Scout Hut (June 9-July 25) (Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.)

(June 9-July 25) (Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.) Boys & Girls Club Spring Hill (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.) Chisholm Community Center (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.).

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.). DeLand Regional Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.) First Christian Church (June 9-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 9-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) House Next Door Homework Club (June 9-July 31; closed on Fridays and June 19) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-12:30 p.m.)

(June 9-July 31; closed on Fridays and June 19) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-12:30 p.m.) Lexington Club Apartments (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) New Covenant Baptist Church (July 1-Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.).

(July 1-Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.). Salvation Army of West Volusia (June 9-July 18) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)

(June 9-July 18) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.) SportsTyme Summer Camp (June 2-July 31) (Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

(June 2-July 31) (Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) YMCA DeLand (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.)

DeLeon Springs

Malloy Community Center (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Deltona

Boys & Girls Club Harris Saxon (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Campbell Park (June 9-Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 9-Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.) Deltona Regional Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.) Dewey Boster Park (June 9 through Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 9 through Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.) Festival Park (June 9-Aug. 1) (Lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 9-Aug. 1) (Lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Lake Butler Skate Park (June 9 through Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon to 1 p.m.)

(June 9 through Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon to 1 p.m.) Life Fellowship Church (June 2-Aug. 8; closed June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8; closed June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.) Manny Rodriguez Park (June 9-Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 9-Aug. 1) (Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.) YMCA Four Townes (June 3-Aug. 9) (Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Edgewater

Boys & Girls Club Edgewater (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Edgewater Public Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) KC Society Summer Camp (June 2-Aug. 8) (Lunch only: 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Lunch only: 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.) YMCA Southeast Volusia (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.)

Holly Hill

ASRC Enrichment Camp (June 2-Aug. 7; closed Fridays) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 7; closed Fridays) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) Boys & Girls Club Holly Hill (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; noon-1 p.m.) YMCA – Holly Hill (June 2-Aug. 8). (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.)

Lake Helen

Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.) Lake Helen Public Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.)

New Smyrna Beach

Babe James Community Center (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Daytona State College NSB Campus (June 2-July 31) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-July 31) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) New Smyrna Beach Regional Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

Orange City

Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church) (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) Orange City Public Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.) Twinkle Toes ELC (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) Twinkle Toes ELC No. 2 (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) Valentine Park (June 9-July 25) (Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

Ormond Beach

Calvary Christian Academy (June 2-July 18; closed June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

(June 2-July 18; closed June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) Nova Community Center (June 23-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 23-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Ormond Beach Regional Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) South Ormond Neighborhood Center (June 9-July 31) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 9-July 31) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) YMCA Ormond Beach (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.)

Port Orange

YMCA Port Orange (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.)

South Daytona

James Street Park (June 9-July 25) (Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)

These two rural sites will serve grab and go meals:

Linage Escogido Church (June 3-July 17) (Breakfast & lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only)

(June 3-July 17) (Breakfast & lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only) Pierson Public Library (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast and lunch: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.)

These locations will provide meals only to children enrolled at these sites:

Atlas Academy #3 (June 2-July 25) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.)

(June 2-July 25) (Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.) Bethel Christian Academy Preschool (June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 8) (Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Boys & Girls Club Oretha Bell (June 2-Aug 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.) Little Explorers Montessori (June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

(June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) Warner Christian Academy (June 2-Aug. 1) (Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Brevard County

BCPS is partnering with the Summer BreakSpot program, and meals will be available to children throughout the county. Enter your zip code below to find locations and times near you.

https://www.summerbreakspot.org/find-location/

Some locations include:

Max K Rodes Community Center- 6/2/2025-6/30/2025 (Breakfast hours: 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM, Monday-Friday) (Lunch hours: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, Monday-Friday)

(Breakfast hours: 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM, Monday-Friday) (Lunch hours: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, Monday-Friday) Lockmar Elementary School- 6/2/2025-6/26/2025 ( Breakfast hours: 7:45 AM - 8:00 AM, Monday-Thursday) (lunch hours: 10:30 AM - 10:45 AM, Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast hours: 7:45 AM - 8:00 AM, Monday-Thursday) (lunch hours: 10:30 AM - 10:45 AM, Monday-Thursday) Riviera Elementary School- 6/2/2025-6/26/2025 (Breakfast hours: 7:30 AM - 8:00 AM, Monday-Thursday) (Lunch hours: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, Monday-Thursday)

Lake County

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is partnering with LCS Food and Nutrition Services and other organizations to provide free meals using the Summer BreakSpot program. Open sites are sites where meals are available to all children in the area on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dial (850) 617-7170 or visit the BreakSpot site for information of times and other locations https://www.summerbreakspot.org/find-location/.

Some locations include:

Cecil Gray Middle- 6/9/2025-6/26/2025 (Breakfast hours: 8:30 AM- 9:00 AM, Monday-Thursday) (Lunch hours: 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM, Monday-Thursday)

(Breakfast hours: 8:30 AM- 9:00 AM, Monday-Thursday) (Lunch hours: 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM, Monday-Thursday) East Ridge High- 6/9/2025-6/26/2025 (Breakfast hours: 8:30 AM- 9:00 AM, Monday-Thursday) (Lunch hours: 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM, Monday-Thursday)

(Breakfast hours: 8:30 AM- 9:00 AM, Monday-Thursday) (Lunch hours: 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM, Monday-Thursday) East Ridge Middle- 6/9/2025-6/26/2025 (Breakfast hours: (9:00 AM- 9:30 AM, Monday-Thursday) (Lunch hours: 11:00 AM- 11:30 AM, Monday- Thursday)

Marion County

MCPS once again offers free breakfast and lunch to students, through the districts summer feeding program. This year Marion County is serving meals at 29 schools and 12 off-site locations. Meals must be consumed on site, and the program continues through July 28, with dates and times varying depending on location. Sites are closed on Fridays and July 4. Visit the Summer Breakspot site to search for your zip code. https://www.summerbreakspot.org/find-location/

Some locations include:

Anthony Elementary- (6/4/2025- 7/2/2025) (Breakfast hours: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM, Monday-Thursday) (Lunch hours: 11:00 AM- 11:30 AM, Monday-Thursdays)

(Breakfast hours: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM, Monday-Thursday) (Lunch hours: 11:00 AM- 11:30 AM, Monday-Thursdays) Belleview Elementary- (6/3/2025-6/24/2025) (Lunch hours: 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM, Tuesdays) (7/1/2024- 7/29/2025) (Lunch hours: 12:00 PM -12:45 PM, Tuesdays)

(Lunch hours: 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM, Tuesdays) (Lunch hours: 12:00 PM -12:45 PM, Tuesdays) East Marion Elementary- (6/4/2025- 6/26/2025) (Lunch hours: 10:12 AM - 10:45 AM, Monday-Thursdays)

The Shores Assembly of God will also host free library programs for children 18 and younger at many Marion County Public Libraries on specific weekdays from June 2- Aug.8. Here are the following dates and locations:

Belleview Public Library, 13145 SE Highway 484, Belleview (The program starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, followed by a noon meal.)

(The program starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, followed by a noon meal.) Reddick Public Library, 15150 NW Gainesville Road, Reddick (The program and meal start at noon Tuesdays.)

(The program and meal start at noon Tuesdays.) Fort McCoy Public Library, 14660 NE Highway 315, Fort McCoy (The program starts at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, followed by an 11:30 a.m. meal.)

(The program starts at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, followed by an 11:30 a.m. meal.) Headquarters-Ocala Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala (The program lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, with a meal at noon.)

(The program lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, with a meal at noon.) Dunnellon Public Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon (The program starts at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays, followed by a noon meal.)

(The program starts at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays, followed by a noon meal.) Forest Public Library, 905 S. Highway 314-A, Ocklawaha (The program starts at 11 a.m. on Fridays, followed by a 12:30 p.m. meal.)

Sumter County

SCPS is using the Summer BreakSpot program to offer free meals to children at these open sites. Meals must be eaten on site and you do not have to be a student at the school to eat there. All parents and children must go through the school’s front office to gain access to the campus. For locations, times, and dates click here https://www.summerbreakspot.org/find-location/ .

Some locations include:

Sumter Youth Center- 6/9/25-6/27/25 (Lunch hours: 12-12:30 pm, Monday-Fridays)

(Lunch hours: 12-12:30 pm, Monday-Fridays) Keys to Knowledge- 6/9/25-6/27/25 (Lunch hours: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Monday-Fridays)

(Lunch hours: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Monday-Fridays) South Sumter High School- 6/9/25 - 6/26/25 (Breakfast hours: 7:30 AM - 8:15 AM) (Lunch hours: 11:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday-Thursday)

Flagler County

FCS is using Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program to offer free meals to children and teens across Flagler. All kids can eat free and no registration is required. The maps of locations are updated twice daily with addresses, times and dates at https://www.summerbreakspot.org/find-location/ .

Some locations include: